NEW YORK (PIX11) — A petition with 100,000 signatures was delivered to the Queens district office of U.S. Rep. George Santos after a rally and protest Wednesday.

The petition — organized by MoveOn.org — is demanding Santos resign or be expelled from Congress. Many of the people who attended the rally live in Santos’ district.

“Santos is fake,” Javier Guzman told PIX11 News.

“We are a laughing stock of this country,” said Lisa Tyson of the Long Island Progressive Coalition. “People are embarrassed.”

On Tuesday, Santos sat down with conservative network One America News, discussing his experience so far in Washington.

The interview did not touch on the most serious allegations against Santos, including the investigation into his campaign finances, but the Republican congressman was asked if his apology for lying about his background was sincere.

“I said I was sorry many times. I behaved as if I’m sorry,” Santos insisted.