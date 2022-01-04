PETA offering $5K reward for information in Brooklyn killing of woman, dog

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — PETA will pay $5,000 to anyone who gives information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed a woman and her pit bull Sunday night.

“This dog suffered both the agony of being shot alongside his guardian and the helplessness of being unable to protect her, as loyal dogs invariably want to do,” PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien said. “PETA urges anyone with information to come forward so that their killer can pay the price for this horrific crime.”

The woman, 36-year-old Jennifer Ynoa, was shot about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, police said.

A spokesman for the NYPD said a motive was unclear, but police suspect Ynoa was targeted.

Authorities said they were looking for a man in a white hooded sweatshirt who fled the scene in a four-door sedan.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

