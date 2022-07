NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York City eatery is combining two of New Yorkers’ favorite things — puppies and brunch.

HOWM Cocina & Cocktails, located in Hotel Selina in Chelsea, wanted to give its customers a unique opportunity to dine with their dogs. The price-fixed puppy brunch menu includes food for the pet owners and their four-legged friends, including dessert.

PIX11’s Alex Lee visited the eatery to get all the delicious details.