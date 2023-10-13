NEW YORK (PIX11) — Animal Care Center locations in Brooklyn, Staten Island, and Manhattan have waived adoption fees all October long thanks to the nonprofit organization Adopt a Pet.

Across all three locations, there are approximately 200 dogs, 170 cats, 45 rabbits, and 42 guinea pigs up for adoption.

Animal Care Centers of NYC and Adopt a Pet will also host two adoption events on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Manhattan and Brooklyn locations from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Guiding adopters from finding their best match to becoming pet parents is what Adopt a Pet is all about – so hosting an in-person event with Animal Care Centers of NYC is the perfect way to bring our mission to life,” said Jeannine Taaffe the CEO of Adopt a Pet.

“We’re very excited to help these lovable animals and ensure their pet parents feel confident and ready to welcome them to their forever homes.”

A few days ago, the shelter announced they are no longer accepting dog surrenders because of overcrowding at its facilities. The non-profit organization will still accept dogs that need emergency medical attention or if they pose a public safety risk.

They previously suspended the intake of cats for 10 days in the summer.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.