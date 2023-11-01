NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 69-year-old man who was struck by a train in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday has died, police said.

The incident took place at 12:45 p.m. inside the 34th Street-Herald Square subway station, officials said.

Authorities believe the man was standing on the platform when he fell onto the tracks and was hit by a southbound D train, police said.

The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital. He suffered injuries to his head and lost a leg, officials said. The man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Service on the B and D lines was severely disrupted in both directions, per NYC Transit.

