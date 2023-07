BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A person, who is believed to be a man, was struck by lightning at Coney Island Beach, PIX11 News has learned through sources familiar with the matter.

The incident occurred at 3068 West 12th Street, Coney Island Beach, around 11:55 a.m., according to officials.

The individual was taken to a local hospital via EMS where their condition remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.