NEW YORK (PIX11) – A person was stabbed in the neck and the hand in the West Village Tuesday night, police said.

The stabbing occurred at around 10 p.m. near 14th Street and Sixth Avenue.

The victim was taken to a hospital. They were expected to survive, police said.

One suspect was taken into police custody.

No further information was provided by the police.

