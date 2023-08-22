VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a Valley Stream event space Monday evening, the Nassau County Police Department said on Tuesday.

About 50 to 60 people were gathered at 85 Ocean Blvd. when a man opened fire around 8:30 p.m., police said.

“A male assailant came up from the westbound 131st Avenue from Queens, which is right on the border. He fired eight times, striking multiple people,” said Nassau County Police Detective Capt. Stephen Fitzpatrick.

Police said a 20-year-old Brooklyn man was killed in the shooting. His identity has not been released.

A 12-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys were also shot, police said. A 17-year-old girl at the party suffered a cut to her hand. All of them are expected to survive their injuries.

Officials said the suspect fled into Queens following the shooting. No arrests have been made, as of Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened at a rental space that promoters use to host parties, according to police. Nassau County officials said minors were served alcohol and marijuana at the party. A flyer for the event circulated around social media, police said.

Deborah Young, the owner of the event space, said the incident is “tragic” and “shouldn’t have happened.”

“The past events that they’ve thrown here, there have been no prior incidents, no arguments, no fighting, nothing destructive. So this is a shock to me,” said Young.

Young said alcohol is prohibited in the contract she has with the promoter who rented the space and threw the party. Young also said she was not aware that alcohol was being served at the party.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said it’s just the latest in a string of troublesome, illegal parties that do not have a permit to operate and serve alcohol. Ryder said they are routinely advertised by flyers on social media.

“Message to all the parents — social media,” Ryder said. “You have to be aware of what your kids are into. You have to also know where they’re going. This is a typical situation where a kid sees an advertisement, it looks like it’s going to be a fun time with friends. He goes to that party, he ends up being shot. We can’t have that.”

Ryder said that police will be sending extra patrols to the area to monitor for and deter similar gatherings.