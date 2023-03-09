NEW YORK (PIX11) A person of interest in the fatal shooting of a deli worker in Manhattan was taken into police custody Thursday, according to sources.

The gunman, who was wearing a hazmat suit, walked into a deli near East 81st Street and Third Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Friday and fatally shot a 67-year-old worker in the head during a robbery, authorities said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the suspect is connected to three other armed robberies throughout New York City.

In one incident, a deli on Melrose Avenue near East 160th Street in the Bronx was robbed at gunpoint by a man in a white hazmat suit and a face mask, officials said.

The worker handed over about $1,200, cigarettes, and assorted merchandise, and the crook fled on a scooter, police said. No one was injured in the Bronx incident.

The person of interest was taken into custody in the Bronx around 10:50 a.m., police sources told PIX11 News.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ and on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.