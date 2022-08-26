NEW YORK (PIX11) – A person of interest was taken into custody by police in connection to more than a dozen assaults and robberies in the Bronx and Queens, including one that left an off-duty NYPD officer severely injured, sources told PIX11 News.

Police continue to search for at least four other suspects involved in a pattern of carjackings, robberies and assaults that includes at least 19 incidents in August, sources said.

The most recent incident was the brutal beating of NYPD officer Muhammad Chowdhury, who was attacked and robbed while on a jog on Olmstead Avenue in the Bronx on Aug. 23.

Multiple suspects hit the 48-year-old Chowdhury in the head, fracturing his skull and causing bleeding on the brain. They stole his wallet, keys and phone, then fled in a vehicle driven by a getaway driver, police said.

Chowdhury was hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma after the violent robbery, police said. He has since come out of the coma and is doing “much better; he is conscious, eating and talking,” his wife told PIX11 News.

“He’s a very good man, and unfortunately, what happened to him is disgusting and we can’t tolerate this,” one of Chowdhury’s friends said.

A man who ran to help the beaten NYPD officer in the Bronx was robbed by the same suspects, he said.

PIX11’s Katie Corrado and Aaron Feis contributed to this report.