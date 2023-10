QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A crossing guard died Friday morning after they were struck by a vehicle in Queens, sources said.

Officers were called to the scene around 8:04 a.m., according to the NYPD. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources said the person was a civilian who worked for the NYPD.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.