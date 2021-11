FILE – Ally Brooke performs on the Blue’s Clues & You! Float at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

A lot of work goes into the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

On the Tuesday before the big event, some of the performers and technicians practice their moves and cues.

This is the 95th parade, and this year, the executive producer is from the Bronx.

Will Coss says he remembers watching from along the route.

“It’s an honor to be here,” he said.

Hundreds of people will help guide float and puppets along the 2.5 mile route.