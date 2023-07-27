This photo from Thursday, June 5, 2014, shows the Playland amusement park in Rye, New York. (AP Photo/Jim Fitzgerald)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – A ride at Playland Park in Westchester County seemingly malfunctioned, leaving people trapped on it, in a video posted to TikTok.

The ride that seemed to have malfunctioned was a spinning ride called the Music Express.

“It’s stuck,” someone in the background in the video is heard saying. “This is why you don’t get on these rides.”

People on the ride can be heard screaming and asking for help.

It’s unknown how long the riders were stuck. PIX11 News reached out to Playland Park for comment.