MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens — A 57-year-old man was found with body trauma Thursday evening after being struck by a car, police said.

Staff at a nearby hospital pronounced him dead after the accident.

The initial report was made at about 7:15 p.m. The man was hit at the Metropolitan Avenue and Rentar Plaza intersection in Queens, police said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene, police said. The investigation is ongoing.