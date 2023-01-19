NEW YORK (PIX11) — Corim Industries, a New Jersey company, is voluntarily recalling hot chocolate products because they may contain undeclared peanuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The issue was discovered in a replacement ingredient that potentially had small amounts of peanut that had not been declared on labels, according to the FDA.

12 ct k-cups (4.44 oz carton) Credit: FDA

24 ct k-cups (12.7 oz carton) Credit: FDA

24 ct k-cups assorted (12.7 oz carton containing Peanut Butter flavor 0.52 oz k-cups) Credit: FDA

24 ct k-cups (12.7 oz carton) Credit: FDA

The recalled single-serve cup brands are from Cocoa de Aroma, Smart Sips, Jersey Charm, and Colonial Coffee. Only products with “best by” dates between Jan. 11, 2023, and Jan. 11, 2025, are impacted.

No adverse reactions were reported.

Those with peanut allergies are cautioned to refrain from eating the products and to either throw them away or return them for refunds.