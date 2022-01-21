‘Peace Week’ comes to an end amid rise of violent crimes citywide

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Peace Week is coming to an end in New York City and, ironically, it’s finishing off after a surge in violence.

Organizations from all five boroughs and their violence interrupters — those specializing in mediating conflict on the streets — gathered on the steps of Bronx Supreme Court to shut down gun violence.



Erica Ford, an intentionally-recognized activist, was there.



“We are here to say that the Bronx is no longer going to be the frontline of death and destruction,” Ford said. “There are children that deserve a right to live.”

Rapper and Bronx native Fat Joe was among the crowd.

“It don’t matter where [you’re] from, it’s where you’re at. And I’m here in the Bronx with my people right here begging for peace,” Fat Joe said. “It might sound corny, but you have to take the time out to talk to these young brothers and let them know how precious they are.”

On Wednesday night in the Bronx, an 11-month-old baby girl was caught in the crossfire and shot in the face while in the car with her mother. The suspect is still at large.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson has been in office for less than a month.

“It has been a challenging three weeks, but I am here to tell you that I am not giving up,” Gibson said. “We are stronger than ever because our young people need us.”

The network of the Crisis Management System said it has the resources to help young people make the right choices on how to handle conflicts, but it just needs help getting the word out.