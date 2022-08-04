Pizza shop owner “Paulie Gee” says he was hit by a foul ball during a Yankees game (Courtesy Paulie Gee)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The owner of a beloved Brooklyn pizza shop was struck in the head by a foul ball hit by Aaron Judge during a Yankees game, he said.

“Hey @yankees, wadda I gotta do to get @thejudge44 to autograph his foul pop that landed me in the ER? BTW, you said you were gonna call and check on me,” the owner, known as “Paulie Gee,” posted to his Instagram.

The post shows a red mark on his forehead. He appears to have been hit when the Yanks faced off against — and lost — to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

“As I got up — bang! — it hit me in the head,” he told the New York Post. “I saw stars. People were asking if I knew what day it was, if I knew my name. I bled into my hat.”

PIX11 has reached out to the Yankees for comment.