NEW YORK (PIX11) – Every year, 34th Street between Broadway and Seventh Avenue in Manhattan becomes a stage on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

This year’s star-studded practice run included Paula Abdul and Jordin Sparks, who ran through their dance routines. And Gloria Estefan and her family warmed up with a song.

Crowds gathered to watch the rehearsals and cheer on the performers as the technicians work out the camera moves.

In addition to the big-name performers, 12 marching bands and 10 performance groups will join 16 giant balloons, 28 floats, and 40 inflatable characters in the annual march through Manhattan for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.