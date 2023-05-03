The Malibu Barbie cafe located at 19 Fulton St in Manhattan promises guests the ultimate form of Barbie-inspired dining. (Buckletlisters)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Soak up California vibes at the Malibu Barbie Cafe, set to open May 17 in New York City.

The Malibu Barbie cafe located on Fulton Street in Manhattan promises guests the ultimate form of Barbie-inspired dining ahead of the theatrical release of the “Barbie” film directed by Greta Gerwig.

Patrons can expect “a sea of poptimistic Barbie colors, laid-back beachy motifs, and lots of retro glam,” according to Buckletlisters. As well as a life-size Barbie Box, and a delicious menu curated by Master Chef finalist, Chef Becky Brown.

The menu features tasty dishes like the Pacific Paradise Pancakes, West Coast Wave Wedge Salad, a California Dreamin’ Club Sandwich, and an Anything is Possible Sundae. Customers can also expect exclusive merchandise and a Malibu Barbie beach scene, where they can rest their feet in the sand.

For more information and where to purchase tickets, visit buckletlisters.com.