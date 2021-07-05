Party all night? NYC agency floats nightlife district plan

Emily Baumgartner, left, and Luke Finley, second from left, join friends from their church group in a birthday toast to one of the members, upper right, during their weekly “Monday Night Hang” gathering at the Tiki Bar on Manhattan’s Upper West Side Monday, May 17, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — The city that never sleeps could live up to its name under a New York City agency’s proposal for 24-hour entertainment districts where revelers can party all night.

The city’s Office of Nightlife is recommending that officials identify areas with low residential density “where a limited 24-hour program might be tested.”

The recommendation is contained in a 160-page report issued this month by the nightlife office. The report notes that Amsterdam began allowing nightlife venues to apply for 24-hour licenses in 2012.

New York City’s Office of Nightlife was created in 2017 to serve as a liaison between nightlife operators and city enforcement agencies.