Parishioners return to NYC houses of worship with return to 100% capacity

New Yorkers flocked to houses of worship over the weekend after they opened back up at 100 percent capacity.

Mass on Sunday was beautiful, parishioner Dominique Blanchard said. It was her first day back at church since March of 2020.

“They have the red stickers and the green stickers to show where you’re not to sit and where you can sit to keep social distancing,” Blanchard explained.

Amir Hayek and his fiancé Lana headed to St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan. They kept their masks on and felt safe throughout services.

Social distancing guidelines are still in place and masks are still mandatory.