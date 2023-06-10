BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Reliving the dreaded call that no mother or father ever wants to receive. These parents are still mourning a child killed due to gun violence

“A lot of times when we go through things, we think that we are the only ones going through it,” said Tanya Gilliard who joined today’s event for her late son, Stephen Jamal Gilliard.

Oresa Napper-Williams organized the Survivors Speak event, in which family members of victims shine a light on their darkest moments and how they manage to keep living after their sons and daughters are no longer alive.

She knows this journey all too well, her son Andrell was killed in 2006. His passing inspired her to start the Not Another Child organization which offers support and services to survivors based in Harlem and Brooklyn.

“You hear more about those on the other end of a gun than the survivors than those that are left behind,” Napper-Williams said. “I just wanted to give the opportunity for survivor’s voices to be heard. To those who do the work, to help make their work be more effective and to those that also support survivors.”

Through tears, the survivors shared their firsthand experiences in hopes of helping others and preventing more victims.

“I’m like another killing, another child is murdered, another parent must go through this,” said Yvette Ramos whose son was killed when he was just 20 years old. “learning of other shootings is always hard, and then when you see the age, a bullet doesn’t have a name at all.”

The panelists urged all New Yorkers to care about the problem and to care for each other.

There will be other Survivors Speak events happening in other neighborhoods, they are open to the public. For more information visit their Instagram page.