Parents voice frustration with NY’s school mask mandate continuing

GARDEN CITY, Long Island — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Wednesday that it’s a “real possibility” that she’ll be able to rescind the mask mandate for schools within a week or so after students return from their Presidents’ Week break on Feb. 28. However, a variety of parents who spoke with PIX11 News about the situation said that they want the masks to go much sooner, if not immediately.

“I think everybody has been responsible,” said Meaghan Miller, the parent of a kindergartener at the Hemlock School in Garden City. “We’re good to take the masks off.”

Tom Milazzo, the parent of a first grader, said that he saw no reason to keep the mask requirement.

“The whole thing is very silly,” he said, adding that he’s seen no clinical evidence showing that masking is beneficial.

Long Island communities have been particularly vocal against the mask mandate over the past couple of months, in spite of the sharp rise in COVID rates across the state.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has been visibly oppositional, including leading protests outside of his office against the mask wearing requirement.

On Wednesday, Blakeman made yet another public statement against the governor’s mask mandate for schools.

He said that he didn’t know if Gov. Hochul was taking advice from “Dr. Frankenstein or Dr. Pepper,” but that wearing a mask to reduce the spread of COVID in schools is not productive.

The governor said on Wednesday that she’s been listening to the state health commissioner, Dr. Mary Bassett, regarding the mask wearing policy.

Dr. Bassett said, at a news conference with Gov. Hochul, that masks are important to prevent spread at schools, since kids’ vaccination rates remain low among New York public school students.

“That’s just another excuse to limit parent choice,” Blakeman said, in response to PIX11 asking about the health commissioner’s guidance. The county executive went on to say that he supports vaccinations, but believes that not lifting the school mask mandate dictates to schoolchildren “that you have to get a needle in the arm, or else they’ll have to wear a mask.”