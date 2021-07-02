Parents unhappy with transportation for NYC Summer School

NEW YORK — Friday is the first day of the summer session for NYC students, including those with special needs.

It started with a major hiccup involving transportation service for students. The city already says they will not be providing a ride home for students but will reimburse families.

That’s not sitting well with advocates like Daisy Venero, a nurse and mother of four, including a 21-year-old son with special needs named Bryan. It was a logistical nightmare to get him to school on the first day because of a bussing issue.

Her son was on the bus roster Friday morning but ended up at the wrong school, PS 177 where he graduated in June. He was supposed to be at Frances Lewis High School.

Paulette Healy, a member of the Citywide Council on Special Education, says 23,000 children are D-75, with 87% of their families struggling to make ends meet.

“These parents are our families that are living below the poverty line, these are a large amount of these families in temporary housing, so to ask them to put money upfront for a service that the deal is supposedto pay for… is not only inequitable but it’s immoral,” Healy said.