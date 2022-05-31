NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the school year comes to a close, New York City’s Department of Education on Tuesday released the calendar for the upcoming academic year.

Students will return to class on Thursday, Sept. 8. Classes will run until June 27 of 2023.

Schools will be closed for Rosh Hashanah, Yom Yippur, Italian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, New Year’s Day, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the first two Days of Passover, Good Friday, Ed al-Fitr, Memorial Day and Juneteenth. Election Day will be a non-attendance day.

Winter break is scheduled from Dec. 27-30. Midwinter recess is scheduled from Feb. 20-24 of 2023. Spring break is scheduled from April 8-14 of 2023.

People interested in viewing the full schedule can click here.