NEW YORK (PIX11) — COVID restrictions have largely loosened around New York City, but parents on Sunday protested the decision to keep young kids masked in schools.

Children under the age of five are ineligible for the COVID vaccine. They’re still required to wear face coverings in New York City school and day care facilities. While Mayor Eric Adams told one parent they’d be unmasked soon, new Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said Friday the city would maintain its mask mandate for the age group.

“Unmask our toddlers,” parents chanted Sunday.

Many gathered with their kids to call for an end to the mandate. One child said it wasn’t fair that she could go to school without a mask, but her sister has to wear one. Parents cited a variety of reasons for wanting the mandate to end.

Mom Danielle Scherbin said her child has been in speech therapy and occupational therapy for speech delays and sensory issues. She said the issues have been exacerbated by the masks. Scherbin said her son has anxiety and developmental issues.

“It’s been a year and a half of morning tears,” she said. “Every day I try to get him to put his mask on. It got to the point last year where his teacher said he wasn’t even going to be allowed in school if he couldn’t properly wear a mask.”

Parent advocate Daniela Jampel said it’s harmful for kids to wear masks when they’re learning to speak and read. She noted it makes it difficult for them to socialize.