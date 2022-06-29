NEW YORK (PIX11) — A dozen parents attended a meeting at the state capitol in Albany on Tuesday, claiming families that lost children to opioid overdoses weren’t consulted on how a massive settlement fund should be used.

“It is not transparent,” Linda Ventura, who lost her 21-year-old son Thomas to a heroin overdose, said. “It is not a ‘line item’ in the budget.”

New York State will receive $1.4 billion dollars over the course of 15 years from companies that produced and marketed powerful opiates like OxyContin, which led to a heroin crisis in New York and New Jersey and across the nation. This year, New York was slated to get more than $200 million of that money.

“I’m worried about it going into a slush fund where they can use it at their discretion,” Ventura said.

On Wednesday, people who struggle with opioid abuse rallied outside the governor’s offices in New York City and Albany, demanding that more Overdose Prevention Centers get built. The sites have medical personnel on duty who make sure users have clean needles and don’t overdose.

“I started using when I was real young,” said Armando, who is 39. “At 17, I started injecting.”

Ventura said opioids are now killing 14 New Yorkers a day, an alarming trend fueled by the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

She said long-term housing and vocational training are two areas where more funding is needed. She pointed to the case of one Long Island man who was recently discharged from the hospital, after 32 days of treatment for opioid use.

“Discharge to a homeless shelter is not helping someone build a life in recovery,” Ventura said. “What did you just say to a person you gave 32 days of treatment to? ‘This is what you’re worth.'”