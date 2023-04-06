NEW YORK (PIX11) — After 90 years, Papaya King, New York City’s beloved hot dog spot, has closed its Upper East Side location and opening another close by, according to reports.

The popular vendor shuttered its 86th Street and Third Avenue location last week and will be opening across the street at 1535 Third Avenue, between East 86th and 87th Streets, according to Upper East Site. The new store will reportedly open within a week.

Papaya King had to leave its iconic spot after new owners bought the building and planned to build a luxury tower, according to the report.

The original Papaya King was founded by Greek immigrant Constantine “Gus” Poulos and opened in 1932 at the 86th and Third Avene location, according to Eater New York. The eatery originally served tropical drinks before hot dogs were added to the menu in 1939, the report said.