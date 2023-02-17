NEW YORK (PIX11) — New protections are coming to New York City schools in the form of cameras and locked doors.

The city’s Panel for Education Policy voted on Wednesday to pay for locked doors and video cameras for every New York City public school. The $78 million dollar project is part of an initiative to prioritize school safety for children and educators.

The security system will lock doors and allow school safety agents to see visitors via a camera, and then buzz them in. It would not be active during arrival and dismissal times.

Parents on the panel voiced concern over the security system, citing recent examples of violence occurring outside the schools. Other safety advocates said different measures could use the million in funding.

The vote was hastily pushed through by a majority of panelists who are mayoral appointees, over the protests of parents.

There is no timeline for when all the equipment would be installed at each school, as well as the role of school safety agents and principals.