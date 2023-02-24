NEW YORK (NEWS10) — New York households in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment boost starting in March.

The Emergency Allotment boost supported families who received SNAP benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rachel Sabella, the director of No Kid Hungry New York, said the end of the Emergency Allotment will “undoubtedly cause hardship” for struggling families as inflation remains high.

“For families living paycheck to paycheck, losing $100 or $200 a month is a very big deal. It means running out of money for groceries before the end of the month. Sadly, there’s no replacing these lost benefits that helped millions of New Yorkers. But there are some things families can do to find help paying for food and essentials, like getting rescreened for SNAP. We’re working to get the word out,” Sabella said.

The SNAP Emergency Allotment offered more money every month for households struggling to afford groceries during the pandemic. With many New Yorkers still facing financial hardships, No Kid Hungry New York offered some suggestions on how to navigate difficult times.

Recertify for SNAP if there have been changes to your family’s financial situation

If your family’s financial status has changed since your last recertification, including an increase in rent, child care fees, medical expenses, or loss of income, visit your local SNAP office or website to get recertified.

Contact a local food pantry

No Kid Hungry says many food pantries and food banks are aware of the Emergency Allotment lapse and anticipate seeing an increase in families seeking additional support.