NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The widow of a young executive who was killed in the 1988 explosion of Pan Am Flight 103 expressed gratitude Monday after the alleged bombmaker was arrested in Libya and brought to the U.S. this weekend to face justice.

“I’m so grateful that I’m still alive and I’m here to see this day,” Wendy Giebler Sefcik said about the arrest of Libyan national Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, known simply as Masud. “This was the act of many, many people.”

Wendy Giebler Sefcik was a 26-year-old newlywed, married just nine months and living in London, when her husband Jay Giebler, 29, boarded Pan Am Flight 103 in London on Dec. 21, 1988. She had taken the same flight a week before to get ready for holiday celebrations in New Jersey.

“I looked at the TV screen, and it was the breaking news that they had lost contact with the plane,” Giebler Sefcik recalled. “I don’t remember very much. I know my sister will say I went to the ground.”

The jumbo jet was bound for John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York with 259 people on board, including 35 students from Syracuse University who had studied abroad for a semester. Reporters who covered the disaster will never forget the cries of local parents who rushed to JFK, hoping the news wasn’t true.

Everyone on the plane, along with 11 people on the ground in Lockerbie, Scotland, was killed when the jet was blown to bits less than an hour after take-off from London.

The event spawned an international murder investigation.

Investigators learned Libyan intelligence officers were involved in the plot, with one of them planting the bomb in luggage at an airport in Malta. The explosive was placed inside a radio-like device.

“It was beyond belief that somebody had done this intentionally,” Giebler Sefcik observed. “It was an act of war, really, against our country.”

Two Libyan men were initially charged in the terror attack more than two decades ago.

One of them was acquitted, but Abdelbeset Ali Mohamed al Megrahi was convicted in Scotland in 2001 and sentenced to 27 years in prison.

He only served eight years.

He was released in 2009, ostensibly because he had terminal cancer, but many believed a prominent oil company trying to seal a business deal with Libya pushed al Megrahi’s release. Al Megrahi received a hero’s welcome when he arrived home in Libya. He died from cancer in 2012.

Giebler Sefcik remarried “a wonderful man” and had three children.

But she said closure never comes after a family goes through an event like this.

“Who could ever get on a place again without thinking ‘There’s a bomb in the hold,'” Giebler Sefcik wondered.

The Libyan government eventually compensated the families of the 270 victims with $10 million each.

Giebler Sefcik said justice is more important for herself and the others.

“Our mantra was: The truth will be known,” she said.