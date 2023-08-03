THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are seeking a man and a woman in connection with an ATM robbery that happened in broad daylight on Grand Concourse Tuesday.

The two suspects are accused of approaching a 56-year-old woman in front of 555 Grand Concourse around 3:50 p.m. and displaying a knife. Officials said they then forced the victim to walk to a nearby ATM where she withdrew $8,000 from her account.

The suspects took the cash, police said, and two rings the victim was wearing before fleeing on foot. The victim was not injured, authorities said.

Police describe the man as being 35 to 45 years old and around 5’8″ with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

The woman is described as being 35 to 45 years old and around 5’9″ with a heavy build.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

