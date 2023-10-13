MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A painting by artist Marc Chagall was stolen from a Midtown art gallery on Sept. 25, according to the NYPD.

The painting is valued at over $5,000, police said. Three suspects broke into Carlton Fine Arts around 2:12 a.m., according to authorities, and took the painting.

The suspects fled in a car that was last seen going north on the Henry Hudson Parkway, police said. No injuries were reported.

Police describe the first suspect as wearing a gray knit hat, black jacket and black pants. The second suspect was last seen wearing a multicolored vest and blue jeans and holding a white and red umbrella.

The car is described as a tan or silver 1995 to 1997 Honda Accord with a sunroof and damage to the front passenger door. The driver’s side wheel might be a spare or missing a hubcap.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

