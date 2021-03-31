Ozone Park man arrested in 1976 slaying of pregnant NJ teen

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — A New York man has been arrested in the cold-case slaying of a pregnant New Jersey teenager whose remains were found on a riverbank in eastern Pennsylvania more than four decades ago, authorities said.

A criminal homicide charge was filed Wednesday against 63-year-old Luis Sierra of Ozone Park, New York in the death of 15-year-old Evelyn Colon of Jersey City, state police said. The teen’s remains and those of a nearly full-term fetus were found in Carbon County in December 1976.

Sierra, who was 19 at the time the body was found, is in custody awaiting extradition.

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney.

