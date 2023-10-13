LARCHMONT, N.Y. (PIX11) — An overdue library book was returned to a New York public library nearly 90 years to the day it was checked out.

A copy of Joseph Conrad’s 1925 book “Youth and Two Other Stories” was returned to the Larchmont Public Library recently just a month shy of its 90-year anniversary. The book was due on October 11, 1933.

Joanie Morgan in Virginia, discovered the book among her step-father’s belongings and sent it back to the library.

Surprisingly, the library only collected $5 as a late fee.

“No matter how long a Larchmont Public Library book is overdue, if it gets returned, the maximum fine is a whopping five bucks,” according to the library.

The Post reported this was perhaps the longest check-out the Larchmont library had since its opening in 1926.

