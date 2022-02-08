Overdose prevention centers want input as DOJ weighs future

In this June 19, 2018, photo, a safe needle disposal container hangs in the bathroom of VOCAL-NY headquarters in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The first officially authorized safe havens for people to use heroin and other narcotics have been cleared to open in New York City in hopes of curbing overdoses, the mayor and health commissioner said Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

HARLEM, Manhattan — There soon could be many more legal locations for people to do illegal drugs like heroin. The Justice Department is looking to allow so-called “overdose prevention centers,” or OPC, where people can shoot up or smoke under the watchful eyes of people trained to prevent people from dying.

New York City has the first two of these centers to be official recognized. PIX11 News was allowed in the East Harlem location in following this news from the DOJ.

The group OnPoint runs the centers and estimates it has prevented about 130 overdoses since being officially recognized three months ago — an average of between two and three a day. They welcome the news the the justice department may allow more center like them, but have questions concerns and want a seat at the table.

“It’s structured well, and it’s staffed correctly,” said Executive Director Sam Rivera of his OPC.

There is a formal intake process, with oxygen and Narcan on hand to rescue people from overdose. Rivera has a message for the department of justice as they consider authorizing more centers like his: “I want to be at the table.”

“Bring us in,” he said. “We are the ones doing it, we are your partners.”

The Justice Department wants to put in place “reasonable guardrails” amid concerns that centers like Rivera’s just perpetuate drug use and burden the neighborhood.

Rivera said no needles or other provided paraphernalia leave the facility. His staff regularly goes out into the extended neighborhood to reach out about any issues clean up. Finally, anyone who wants to quit is immediately given options from legal drugs to ween them off illegal substances, to counseling.

Rivera estimated one in every 20 users who walks in eventually asks for help to stop using.

“Our role is to keep people alive long enough to have that opportunity,” Rivera said. “That’s what we’re doing. The minute someone shows interest, we move, and we move quickly.”

Still, there’s some bad behavior outside of the center.

Eliza Seda walked by PIX11 News and said her grandmother is harassed so much, she now escorts her around the area.

“I’m mainly here for her protection, to make sure she leaves the house OK, and returns OK,” she said.

Rivera encouraged anyone with concerns to reach out about anything specific, but rejected the idea his center is creating issues new to the neighborhood. However, he said he’d address concerns as they came up and were reported to him.