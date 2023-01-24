NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bars, restaurants and businesses in New York City, which is known for its nightlife, are now stocking overdose prevention kits.

New York City has distributed more than 159,00 kits since last year and training courses are now available.

Overdose deaths have been increasing in the city. More than 2,600 New York City overdose deaths were recorded in 2021, with fentanyl involved in 80%, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said recently.

The NYC Office of Nightlife hosted a training session at Lucky Jack’s on the Lower East Side on Tuesday. Lucky Jack’s owner Meghan Joye said you want to be ready for anything.

“You never know what’s going to happen in New York City,” she said.

The NYC Department of Health is partnering on the project.