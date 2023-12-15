NEW YORK (PIX11) — The year 2023 was a difficult one for pet shelters in New York City. An unprecedented number of people returned their dog or cat, which has led to overcrowding.

Now, there is a desperate call for New Yorkers to step up and help. You can help this holiday season by becoming a secret Santa for a needy foster cat. Little Wanderers volunteers will pair you with a needy cat this holiday season by sharing their wishlist. You’ll then get instructions on how you can send items on their wishlist.

Sign up now by emailing adopt.lwnyc@gmail.com or sending a direct message on their Instagram.

