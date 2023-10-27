BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for several suspects wanted for robbing a Bushwick Walgreens in three separate incidents.

Two men are accused of stealing around 40 medications off of a shelf in the first incident on Sept. 18 around 3 p.m. at 355 Knickerbocker Ave., according to authorities. The medications are believed to cost around $1,569, police said.

The second robbery happened on Sept. 24 around 5:30 a.m., according to authorities. Police said two men walked into the same Walgreens, opened the perfume stand with a key, and then stole some perfume bottles before fleeing.

The perfumes are believed to cost around $4,120, according to authorities.

Then, on Oct. 12, police said three men allegedly stole medications off the shelf at Walgreens around 6:25 p.m. The medications are believed to be around $1,347.

Police are searching for three suspects in the case. The first man was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweater with yellow lettering in the front, dark blue jeans, black sneakers, a blue hat and carrying a rainbow multi-color bag.

The second man was last seen wearing a black hoodie jacket, dark blue jeans, black sneakers and a black hat. The third man was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with black stripes, red pants, black and white sneakers and carrying a light blue shopping cart.

All of the men are believed to be between 25 and 40 years old, according to authorities.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.