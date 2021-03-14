Over 500 NY National Guard soldiers return from Washington

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over 500 National Guard soldiers who were deployed to Washington D.C.’s Capitol complex have returned to the state. The 542 troops were part of the 5,000 soldiers from across the nation deployed to provide security following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo initially deployed 1,300 New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen. The additional 542 troops were deployed to bolster security on Jan. 26, as the governor allowed the original 1,300 to return home.

“It was profoundly important for New York to send members of our National Guard to facilitate the peaceful transition of presidential power and protect our nation’s greatest democratic assets,” Cuomo said Saturday. “We owe them a debt of gratitude for this service and for all of the work they’ve done during the last year in helping New York battle COVID-19 response.”

During their deployment, the soldiers secured the grounds around the Dirksen, Russell and Hart Senate Office Buildings and the Upper and Lower Senate Park. They also helped secure the U.S. Capitol Police Headquarters.

The National Guardsmen were deployed alongside soldiers from: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, the Virgin Islands and Delaware, as well as officers from the Capitol Police. They returned to armories across New York State on Saturday.