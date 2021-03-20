Over 40 businesses sue Cuomo over 11 p.m. curfew

NEW YORK — Over 40 New York businesses are suing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to end an 11 p.m. curfew on their establishments.

The suit was filed in New York State Supreme Court Friday and is on behalf of establishments in every borough of the city except the Bronx, as well as several Long Island businesses and upstate.

They cite unfair practices requiring them to close their doors at night while businesses like Walmart, Target, liquor stores and Home Depot were deemed “essential” and not forced to close for a curfew. They argue that restaurants make for a low percentage of the spread of COVID-19, citing a Stanford University epidemiologist.

“As a result of [the curfew], an individual can bowl in a bowling alley, play pool in a billiards hall, play poker in the casino, watch a movie in the movie theatre or work out at a fitness center at 11 p.m., but said individual cannot have a beer or a meal in a bar or restaurant,” the suit reads.

It goes on to call the curfew “arbitrary and capricious.” They say they have a clear legal right to not be subject to what they refer to as “subjective and discriminatory” decisions that amount to the state government picking winners. They also believe they’ve lost customers to businesses in Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

PIX11 News has reached out to the governor’s office for a comment on the lawsuit.

PIX11 News’ Cristian Benavides contributed to this story.