Over 10,000 NYCHA residents without heat, hot water

NEW YORK CITY — More than 10,200 New Yorkers living in public housing were without heat or hot water on Wednesday, according to an online dashboard updated by the city.

The eight unplanned service outages spanned several NYCHA developments, including three buildings at the Fulton Houses in Manhattan as well as the entire Lincoln Houses — 14 buildings — and the entire 20-building Woodside development in Queens. For a full list of service outages, click here.

Temperatures have warmed up a bit compared to Tuesday’s arctic blast, however, the overnight low on Wednesday was expected to hit well below freezing at around 28 degrees.

A spokesperson for NYCHA said residents experiencing heat or hot water outages should contact the housing authority and file a complaint.

“NYCHA prioritizes the health and safety of our residents and investigates any heat complaint or outage reported to us. In order to ensure we are aware of heat complaints, it is critical residents experiencing any issues, including heat or hot water loss in their apartment, create a work ticket by using the MyNychaApp or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771,” the spokesperson said.

PIX11’s Monica Morales contributed to this report. If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.