Outreach to homeless New Yorkers underway as part of subway safety plan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Social workers and mental health professionals made contact with more than 100 homeless New Yorkers on Monday night as part of the new subway safety plan.

Riders can expect to see more NYPD officers in the subway system amid an uptick in crime. Mayor Eric Adams said what they’re doing is not meant for public display.

“We’re not going to parade around where we’re going, who we’re removing,” Adams said.

Deputy Inspector Kenneth Gorman head of Transit District One in the city said his officers are a part of that big picture.

“It’s not illegal to be homeless on the subway system,” Gorman said. “We’re there to offer services. That’s our primary function there.”

Adams said there’s going to be a slow rollout of the safety plan. For now, he said there will be a focus on the A, E, N and R train lines.