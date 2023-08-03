NEW YORK (PIX11) — Outdoor dining is expected to become a permanent fixture in New York City but with specific guidelines. That’s what a City Council committee vote on Thursday morning concluded.

A majority of councilmembers on the Committee on Consumer and Worker Protection voted in favor of the rules, which will allow licensed outdoor dining structures to be on the streets in front of restaurants each year from April 1 through Nov. 30. Sidewalk dining will be allowed, with a permit, year-round.

The committee vote is widely expected to indicate how the entire City Council will vote when the bill is presented Thursday afternoon.

The changes are meant to address complaints about unsightly and abandoned dining structures, while also allowing on-the-street dining sheds where they’ve been welcomed by community members.