Original ‘Summer Streets’ program returns to Park Avenue as city looks to future plans

NEW YORK – AUGUST 09: Pedestrians and bicyclists make their way up Park Avenue during the first of three NYC’s Summer Streets on August9, 2008 in New York City. Seven miles of city streets along Lafayette Street, 4th Avenue, Park Avenue and 72nd Street between the Brooklyn Bridge and Central Park were made vehicle free from the hours of 7am to 1pm. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Summer Streets are back.

Because of the pandemic, the annual event that closes nearly seven miles of Park Avenue to cars was cancelled last year.

On Aug. 7 and 14, pedestrians and cyclists can travel the roadway and stop for art and fitness activities. The stretch from around 60th Street to the Brooklyn Bridge will close from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The city estimates about 300,000 people visited in 2019. It was created in 2008.

The pandemic made open space a priority. Outdoor dining and pedestrian walkways have popped up around the city. The administration is working on permanent rules and regulations.

Paul Krikler likes to commute via bike and advocates for safe streets.

“This is the right time in the city: people want boulevards, open streets and restaurants, and not just space for parking cars,” he said.



Some major road redesign projects are moving ahead and the department of transportation is doing its first official big survey right now. City law requires DOT to draft a 5-year-plan.

Click here to answer some questions on line about the budget and priorities. Comments can be placed on a map to suggest traffic issues, needs for better buses and bike infrastructure.

Krikler is working with Transportation Alternatives to bring pedestrian, bike and transit upgrades to part of 3rd Avenue.