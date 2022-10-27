NEW YORK (PIX11) — About a third of the trash in New York City comes from food waste.

Earlier this month, the NYC Department of Sanitation began picking up organic recycling curbside in the entire borough of Queens. One million tons were picked up in the first two weeks and the program has been growing as more people in Queens participate.

Mayor Eric Adams and Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced the first borough-wide residential organic collection would be back in the beginning of October.

Yard waste and food scraps are processed at a number of locations in the city. Staten Island is home to a center that produces mulch and compost.

DSNY gave PIX11 News a tour of the facility in the Travis neighborhood on the western edge of Staten Island. Greg Mocker has more in the video above.