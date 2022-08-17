NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City kids flocked to a food truck Wednesday to order their chicken or peanut butter sandwiches as part of an initiative offering free meals to children.

No Kid Hungry and the Department of Education teamed up to bring a revamped food truck to Sara D. Roosevelt Park on the Lower East Side. The kids lined up alongside the truck as a team of volunteers worked feverishly to take their orders.

New York City has already served 6 million free meals this summer, officials said.

“Summer is the hungriest time of year for kids in New York, but it doesn’t have to be,” said Rachel Sabella, Director of No Kid Hungry New York. “We’re proud to sponsor these mobile food trucks and partner with NYC DOE to reach more kids this summer.”

Sabella said about one in five children in the state could face hunger and she wants to bring awareness to all the programs available to parents and caretakers. The free breakfast and lunch are available to kids 18 and under and are available at more than 300 sites across the five boroughs during the summer.

Parents and caregivers can text “NYC Food” or “NYC COMIDA” to 304-304 or call 311 for the precise hours and locations of nearby sites.