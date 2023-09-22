NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tropical Storm Ophelia is expected to impact New York City this weekend, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and flooding to parts of the tri-state area.

New York City will experience a long duration of rainfall, with 2 to 3 inches in the forecast throughout the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Steady light to moderate rain will begin Saturday morning and continue into Sunday night, according to the New York City Emergency Management Department. The bulk of the rain will occur between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, with lingering showers possible into Monday, authorities said.

Minor coastal flooding is possible during several high tides Saturday afternoon into Sunday, along with a high risk of life-threatening rip currents, large breaking waves, and rough surf at Atlantic-facing beaches.

Wind speeds of 25 to 30 mph are expected, with 40 mph gusts along coastal locations happening from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

“New Yorkers should take precautions regarding the forecast for high winds and rain during our first fall weekend,” said New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol. “This weekend’s weather is also a reminder that we are still in the middle of Atlantic Hurricane season and it is a great time to review your preparedness plan for your home or business, especially if you live in flood-prone areas.”

PSEG Long Island is also preparing for heavy rain and gusty winds to impact Long Island and the Rockaways Saturday morning through Sunday, warning that the storm has the potential to topple trees, bring down branches on wires and cause outages.