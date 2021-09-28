‘Operation Backpack’: How to help NYC’s homeless students get school supplies

Time is running out for New Yorkers to pitch in and make sure the city’s homeless students living in shelters have the supplies they need for school.

There are nearly 112,000 homeless students enrolled in school.

The Bronx has the highest number of kids facing this issue, where one in six students are homeless.

Volunteers of America-Greater New York are wrapping up their “Operation Backpack” campaign to ensure all New York’s homeless students have what they need.

Actress Paige Davis, who serves on the board of the organization and spokesperson Angela Ciminello, spoke with PIX11 News about the critical campaign and what people can do to help. 

For more information and how to donate, visit the Volunteers of America-Greater New York website.

