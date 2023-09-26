NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Broadway revival of “The Wiz” has an opening date.

The reimagined show will star comedian, actor, and television host Wayne Brady.

Previews for “The Wiz” will take place in March 2024. Opening night is set for April 17, 2024.

Fans can catch the limited engagement at the Marquis Theatre.

Ticket pre-sales will begin Nov. 30.

